Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. LCI Industries comprises about 2.0% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE LCII opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.