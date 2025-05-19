3,685 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after acquiring an additional 565,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.83. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.44 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

