Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 254,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Aramark Stock Up 2.3%

ARMK opened at $39.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

