Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $30.52 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 261,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nucor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $115.85 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.