Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $158,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $159.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.