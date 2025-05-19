Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.87 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.