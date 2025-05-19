Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 599,736 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 599,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,234,000. United Airlines accounts for about 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,483,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

