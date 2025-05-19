Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 110,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,147,814.56. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 541 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $122,000.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,609,480.31. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,301 shares of company stock valued at $60,975,089. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

TEAM stock opened at $220.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

