Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $68.48 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 620,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,479,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,408. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $80,547.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,883.55. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,800 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

