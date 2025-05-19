Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $77.16 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,990,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,926,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,298,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,711 shares of company stock worth $9,144,458. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.