Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 41,600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $215,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $280.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

