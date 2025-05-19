Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $240,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,728,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE ICE opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,415.24. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

