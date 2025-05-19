Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:DE opened at $531.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.02. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.38.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

