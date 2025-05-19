WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Marriott International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,208,342. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $273.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

