Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – May 16th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Doximity, ServiceNow, Johnson & Johnson, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the medical and health?related industries—ranging from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and health insurers. Investors often view them as a defensive sector because demand for healthcare products and services tends to remain relatively stable regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,185,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.82. The firm has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.51. 25,811,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,994,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 34,063,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,970,521. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 12,238,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,657. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,038.24. The company had a trading volume of 580,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,874. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $858.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.89. 3,018,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429,291. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.

