Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 294,568 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,568 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $111,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Stock Performance
Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.