Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 294,568 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,568 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $111,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

