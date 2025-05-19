Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 247.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $185,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.4%

ELV stock opened at $403.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.47 and a 200-day moving average of $403.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.