ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,761 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

