Wexford Capital LP Purchases 54,464 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 506.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 326,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

