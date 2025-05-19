uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $37.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

