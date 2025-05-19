Financial Analysis: Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mynd.ai alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mynd.ai and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 Youdao 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Youdao 1.50% -3.75% 5.07%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mynd.ai and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynd.ai and Youdao”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $267.38 million 0.15 -$37.86 million N/A N/A Youdao $5.63 billion 0.21 -$77.46 million $0.10 96.20

Mynd.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Summary

Youdao beats Mynd.ai on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Youdao

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.