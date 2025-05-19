Reviewing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prologis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 45.50% 6.44% 3.95% Postal Realty Trust 4.55% 1.06% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prologis and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 1 7 10 2 2.65 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $121.84, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

This table compares Prologis and Postal Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.38 billion 12.24 $3.64 billion $4.00 27.64 Postal Realty Trust $81.24 million 3.93 $3.71 million $0.28 47.89

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Prologis pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 346.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prologis beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.