First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head to Head Comparison

Vornado Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 3 0 2.09 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 6 7 0 2.54

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $56.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 4.20 $70.39 million $0.52 76.21 First Industrial Realty Trust $684.44 million 9.89 $287.55 million $2.02 25.30

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 142.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 3.94% 1.60% 0.44% First Industrial Realty Trust 42.94% 10.64% 5.51%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Vornado Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

