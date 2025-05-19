Reviewing Power REIT (NYSE:PW) & Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and Selectis Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $3.05 million 1.28 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.16 Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.13 -$3.97 million ($0.79) -1.91

Selectis Health has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Power REIT and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% Selectis Health -14.37% N/A -14.59%

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selectis Health beats Power REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

