Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) vs. Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Financial Survey

Genenta Science and Cullinan Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genenta Science and Cullinan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genenta Science currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.67%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Cullinan Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A Cullinan Therapeutics N/A N/A -$153.16 million ($2.91) -2.58

This table compares Genenta Science and Cullinan Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Cullinan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -26.54% -25.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Cullinan Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

