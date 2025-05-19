Head to Head Review: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) vs. Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virax Biolabs Group and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Virax Biolabs Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Virax Biolabs Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virax Biolabs Group is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and MyMD Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $84,872.00 41.14 -$6.73 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -179.05% -108.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic analog of cannabidiol for treating epilepsy, pain, and anxiety/depression. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

