Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) versus CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Head-To-Head Survey

CK Hutchison and Chiba Bank are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chiba Bank pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 1 4.00 Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Chiba Bank 19.54% 5.75% 0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $35.33 billion 0.62 $3.01 billion N/A N/A Chiba Bank $2.15 billion 3.17 $432.52 million $3.41 12.42

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank.

Summary

CK Hutchison beats Chiba Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

