Analyzing SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Auna has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHL Telemedicine has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auna and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Auna currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.10%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auna and SHL Telemedicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $4.39 billion 0.12 -$67.90 million $0.38 18.30 SHL Telemedicine $55.94 million 0.60 -$7.06 million N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auna.

Summary

Auna beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices, including blood pressure, weighing, oxygen saturation level (TelePulse Oximeter), breath exhalation (TeleBreather), and sugar measuring devices; and TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using electronic and telecommunication technologies. The company serves physicians, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

