Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE ACHR opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,873.28. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 676,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

