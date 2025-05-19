Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RCON opened at $2.05 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
