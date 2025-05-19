Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.2%
TCI opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $36.33.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
