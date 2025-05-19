CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CAPL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $862.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.09 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.