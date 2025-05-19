Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:CSL opened at $408.73 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.