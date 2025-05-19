StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
