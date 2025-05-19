SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.9%

SkyWest stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $227,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in SkyWest by 98.1% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

