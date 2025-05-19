Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAAFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

MPAA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.