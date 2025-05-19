UBS Group Cuts Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) Price Target to $11.50

Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Acuren Stock Performance

Shares of Acuren stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Acuren has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuren

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acuren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 398,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

About Acuren

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

