Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 7.5%

Forward Industries stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.