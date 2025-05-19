StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.53 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 16.21.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 113.38% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

