Elbit Systems (ESLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT stock opened at $395.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $426.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.96.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 98.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

