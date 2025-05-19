Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.57. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.
Eltek Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
Institutional Trading of Eltek
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Further Reading
