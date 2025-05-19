Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.57. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its position in Eltek by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 272,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

