Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Curis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curis

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.03 on Friday. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curis by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.