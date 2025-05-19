Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £148.68 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($197.71).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 760 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £152 ($202.13).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 2.1%

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 840 ($11.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £486.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($13.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau ( LON:MAB1 ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.30%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.29) price objective for the company.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

