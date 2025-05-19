BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £153.09 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,701 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($203.58).

On Monday, April 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.51) per share, with a total value of £152.37 ($202.62).

On Friday, March 28th, Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.81), for a total transaction of £13,730,433.60 ($18,258,555.32).

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.99) per share, with a total value of £101.43 ($134.88).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,762.50 ($23.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,651.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.57. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Several research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,510 ($20.08) to GBX 1,900 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($19.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,626.25 ($21.63).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

