Insider Selling: AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells £71,250 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26), for a total value of £71,250 ($94,747.34).

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, John Roberts sold 175,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26), for a total value of £166,250 ($221,077.13).

On Friday, May 9th, John Roberts sold 250,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29), for a total value of £242,500 ($322,473.40).

On Monday, May 12th, John Roberts sold 150,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.28), for a total value of £144,000 ($191,489.36).

On Tuesday, May 6th, John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.32), for a total value of £118,800 ($157,978.72).

On Friday, May 2nd, John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30), for a total value of £117,600 ($156,382.98).

On Wednesday, April 16th, John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.25), for a total value of £940,000 ($1,250,000.00).

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. AO World plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.15 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.40 ($1.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.26.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

