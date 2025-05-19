Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
