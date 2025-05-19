Freightos (CRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Freightos to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Freightos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Freightos had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Freightos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRGO opened at $2.27 on Monday. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Freightos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company's stock.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

