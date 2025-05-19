American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

American Resources Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

