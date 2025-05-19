EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share and revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.
EuroDry Trading Down 2.3%
EDRY opened at $9.67 on Monday. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.