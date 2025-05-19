EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share and revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

EDRY opened at $9.67 on Monday. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

