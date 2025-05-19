Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 27th (NASDAQ:COKE)

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,175.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,305.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,303.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $938.65 and a 12-month high of $1,460.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $15.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after buying an additional 501,873 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,578,000 after buying an additional 453,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $284,418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

